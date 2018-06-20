USC Upstate Camp Features BMW, SRHS, and More

Twenty-one rising high school seniors will have the opportunity to apply both science and math principles during a two-week Academic Outreach Camp sponsored by the University of South Carolina Upstate.

The camp is also sponsored by BMW Manufacturing, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, and American Credit Acceptance, Part of The Johnson Group.

On Wednesday, June 20th, at 9 a.m., campers will visit the BMW Performance Center track in Greer. Campers will put their driving skills to the test as they each take a turn at the wheel, experiencing the acceleration, braking and turning capabilities of the BMWs under a variety of road conditions.

On Monday, June 25, at 10 a.m., campers will witness a simulated trauma response on the USC Upstate campus that will include first responders from Spartanburg EMS and the Regional One helicopter. The exercise will take place near the Health Education Complex. In the event of rain this will be moved to Tuesday, June 26.

Over the course of the two-week camp, these seniors from Cherokee, Spartanburg and Greenville area high schools receive an introduction to a variety of manufacturing concepts used by many world-class companies including Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma principles, statistical process control, value stream mapping, process capability, hypothesis testing and analysis of variance. Using catapults, toy cars and paper helicopters, they will test various theories and learn ways to improve functions, processes and results. Computerized challenges, physical simulations, case studies, and teaching games are a part of each day’s activities.

Instructors will place an emphasis on honing and improving teamwork and leadership skills. The students will also participate in math and science career day discussions and meet with professionals who use these tools and skills as part of their careers.

The camp will end Friday, June 29, with student team presentations at the Chapman Cultural Center for educators and family.