USC Upstate to Hold Spartan Golf Classic

The University of South Carolina Upstate will host the Spartan Golf Classic presented by The Capital Corporation on Friday, Aug. 24th, at Woodfin Ridge Golf Club in Inman, S.C.

The format for the tournament will be a four-man scramble. Individual registration is $150 per player or $500 for a four-person team. Each player will receive two meals (lunch and dinner), a golf goodie bag, beverages and contests. Prizes include more than $2,500 in golf equipment and accessories.

The schedule for the day begins with registration and lunch at noon; practice at the driving range from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. Tournament play begins with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. The day will conclude with awards at 6:30 pm.

Proceeds from the event will provide transformational opportunities for USC Upstate student-athletes in their pursuit of a top-tier education and competitive success.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact the USC Upstate Athletic Department at (864) 503-5144 or [email protected]. Click here to register.