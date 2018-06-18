What’s New at the Spartanburg Chamber?

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is introducing some new events to spark conversation and dialogue between those who attend and the community at-large.

The chamber hopes the new events along with some of their mainstays have a significant impact in Spartanburg even after they wrap up.

LEARN

Caffeinated Conversations is a no-frills dialogue between community members and local experts on a variety of topics. The monthly coffee-fueled chats will shed some light on ongoing and upcoming community projects and best practices for local businesses.

Outlook Spartanburg, an annual event held in October, will feature global, national, regional and local legislative and economic highlights. Breakfast will be served as the conversation focuses on important economic trends with a national expert. The conversation turns to legislative issues during lunch, with representatives from the state’s U.S. delegation leading the discussion. Data from the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project will be the focal point of break-out sessions during the day, including a panel discussion featuring members of the Spartanburg County Legislative Delegation.

LeaderSYP, held quarterly, is focused on leadership development and community initiatives that are important to local young professionals.

The Voice of Business Brunch features experts and elected officials discussing how local, state and federal issues can impact a business’ bottom line. The event will be held quarterly to feature issues as they are relevant.

Women in Business is an annual mini-conference featuring presentations led by Spartanburg businesswomen and regional leaders, designed to encourage attendees to have a positive impact on the county’s business community.

CONNECT

The Manufacturing Appreciation Luncheon, sponsored by the Spartanburg Area Chamber and the Economic Futures Group, will feature key representatives of Spartanburg’s manufacturing community. The event kicks off the two-day Upstate College and Career Showcase, put on by the S.C. Department of Commerce, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Spartanburg Community College, the Upstate Regional Educational Center Board and the Upstate Workforce Investment Board.

The Annual Celebration brings together hundreds of Upstate business leaders to celebrate Spartanburg’s brightest advocates, best businesses and community successes.

The CEO Social, one held in the spring and the fall, is an opportunity for high-level business leaders to network with each other and hear from a prominent business executive.

The Exchange is a quarterly after-hours networking event for Spartanburg Chamber members designed to connect business representatives with the people, resources and ideas they need.

Let’s Do Lunch is a monthly networking lunch for members and guests. The Dutch-treat event will feature member restaurants while getting to know other local business representatives.

SYP N’ Social is a themed social networking event which is hosted at a local business and open to all of Spartanburg’s young professionals.

Click here to get a glimpse of upcoming chamber events. Mark them down in your calendar and figure out how to get involved in the way that best suits your business.