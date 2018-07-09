Carolina Panthers to Return to Wofford Beginning July 26th

The Carolina Panthers will open summer training camp for the 2018 season on Thursday, July 26th, at Wofford College. Camp will begin with the annual kickoff party, which starts at 4:00 pm, followed by practice from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in Gibbs Stadium.

Camp will extend through Monday, Aug. 13th. All practices and additional fan activities are free and open to the public.

“It’s always exciting to welcome the Carolina Panthers back to Wofford for summer training camp, where preparations for the season begin and where football fans can get their first look at their favorite team and players,” Wofford president Dr. Nayef Samhat says. “This is the 24th year for summer training camp in Spartanburg, and it’s as thrilling now as it was the very first year. More than 100,000 fans from across the country, around the region and right here at home came to Wofford last year to watch these elite professionals prepare for their season. We are looking forward to the fans returning because nowhere else can you get so close to the action.”

Riley Fields, Panthers’ director of community relations, says, “The team is excited to kick off the 2018 season with Panthers fans during training camp in Spartanburg at Wofford College. The strong support Panthers fans bring to training camp each year provides a special start to the season for both the team and fans alike.” The training camp kickoff party July 26 will feature on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew as well as the Mayor’s Ball Delivery, face painting, food, interactive games, sponsor displays and more. Admission is free.

The training camp and promotional schedule as well as parking information can be found at www.panthers.com/schedule/training-camp/. Practice times, locations and special events are subject to change without notice. Parking is free and a free shuttle service will be provided from various locations for fan convenience. Access to primary parking lots will be via Cummings Street from Pine Street. Evins Street from North Church Street will be open to shuttle bus traffic only.