Chapman Cultural Center Launches Second Sundays

On July 8th, Chapman Cultural Center is launching its newest program, Second Sundays, a free community event held on the second Sunday of every month between May and November.

Second Sundays is an expansion of Sundays Unplugged Series and gives the public a planned experience they can attend every second Sunday of the month (excluding holidays) while engaging local artists and community organizations. Each event will feature a theme, music, local artists selling handmade goods, food and beverage vendors and a community organization that will provide a kid or adult friendly activity. The event takes place in the Chapman Cultural Center Plaza from 1-4 p.m, weather permitting.

Second Sundays debuts with a summertime theme of “Drumming to the Beat of Summer,” and focuses on creating a kid friendly environment that gives families an opportunity to spend time together before school starts back in August.

The event will include a live drum circle performance from Spartanburg Community Drummers, who are trained in West-African rhythms, and a craft table by Kidding Around Spartanburg for kids to make their very own instruments. For refreshments, SC Street Pops will be selling its gourmet popsicles made from gelato and sorbet and the Chapman concession stand will also be open for adult beverages.

Artists attending the opening event will be ViviDivine and Rosetta Nesbitt. ViviDivine will be selling its hand-crafted jewelery made from natural wildflowers, ferns and feathers. Rosetta Nesbitt will be selling her original 2-D floral prints.

“We are so excited to introduce an event that the community of Spartanburg can look forward to seven consecutive months of the year,” said Special Events Coordinator Melanie Terry. “Second Sundays provides an opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on local community organizations, musicians, and artists to create an experience everyone can enjoy before starting the hectic work week.”

Attendees of Second Sundays and Sundays Unplugged are encouraged to explore Chapman Cultural Center as part of the events experience. During the event the Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open for free. The Spartanburg Science Center is also open with hands-on, interactive exhibits with small admission fee.

(Written by Rachel Williams, Chapman Cultural Center.)