Grants Awarded to Improve Fourteen South Carolina Communities

Fourteen communities across South Carolina are slated to benefit from public improvement projects supported by more than $7.2 million in funds from the latest round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

The S.C. Department of Commerce is awarding CDBG funds to these communities, representing more than 8,630 residents, for the following projects:

Anderson County – La France Mill Village West Water Upgrade $402,020

City of Beaufort – Mossy Oaks Drainage Improvements $1,000,000

Chester County – Roundtree Circle Pump Station Upgrade $418,670

Georgetown County – Carter’s Crossroads Water Extension $479,058

Town of Gifford – Murdaugh and Isiah Henry Water Upgrade/Extension $419,000

Greenwood County – Millwee Area Sewer Upgrade $750,000

Town of Heath Springs – Flat Rock/Caskey/Depot Pump Station $477,000

City of Johnsonville – Water Line Upgrade/Pump Station Upgrades $512,185

Lee County – Elliot/English Crossroads Area Water Extension $462,000

Town of Ridgeland – Sewer Upgrade $750,000

Union County – Monarch Mill Village Sewer Upgrade $500,000

Town of Wagener – Wagon Wheel Lane Pump Station Upgrade $117,013

Town of Whitmire – Church Street Water Upgrade $633,907

City of Woodruff – U.S. 221 Force Main Upgrade $315,250

“The CDBG program continues to be an invaluable asset to economic development efforts in communities throughout South Carolina,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “This resource, and the public projects it affords, makes an enormous difference not only in the quality of life for residents, but also in the development of infrastructure needed to ensure South Carolina remains ‘Just right’ for business.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10 percent match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

Benefit low-to moderate-income persons.

Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.

Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

For additional information on South Carolina’s CDBG program, including application guidelines and frequently asked questions, please visit www.cdbgsc.com.