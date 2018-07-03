Hub City Empty Bowls Celebrates Ten Years

The second bowl-making session for Hub City Empty Bowls 2018 is scheduled for Saturday, July 7th. Bring family and friends for some creative fun. Attendees will make pottery bowls that will help feed those in need.

At these events, the public is invited to make handmade pottery bowls. No experience is necessary, and all materials, including instruction by Carolina Clay Artists, are free. The bowls are left to be glazed and fired, and eventually used on Soup Day. Organizers hope to have more than 1,400 bowls made this year.

Please join us on the following dates:

Saturday, July 7

at West Main Artists’ Co-op

1-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

at Spartanburg Art Museum, Chapman Cultural Center

10 a.m.–12 p.m. & 1–3 p.m.

Hub City Empty Bowls is a grassroots organization that connects potters, charities, and ordinary citizens to make pottery bowls free-of-charge that are then used to raise funds to end food insecurity in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Visit HubCityEmptyBowls.com for additional information.