Lynne Hinton Reading and Signing on July 11th

Hub City Bookshop will host author Lynne Hinton, who will be discussing and signing her new novel The View From Here, on July 11th at 6:00 pm.

In The View From Here, Katie Sinclair climbed up a loblolly pine just to see if she could. And then she stayed, creating a media sensation and more than a little trouble for the folks in Jones County, North Carolina. There is a lot of speculation about why the state employee took to the tree. Some think she is making a political statement about the destruction of forests for urban development. Others believe her recent divorce has driven her to a nervous breakdown.

But the truth is she’s living in a tree because she needs a new perspective. She needs a wider view of a life that had somehow become tedious and small. From her perch high above, Katie deals with the deputy who keeps being sent to try and talk her down, a brutal spring storm, well-meaning environmentalists, odd and interesting townspeople, a pair of protective horned owls, a mysterious reporter, and even some dangerous “boys” sent by a local developer whose plans demand removal of her tree.

There is plenty for Katie to take in while living in a tree. The View From Here is her story. Author Lynne Hinton’s elegant, effortless prose shows us as if we were on the landing beside Katie what Katie is seeing and learning about birds, sky, wind, her neighbors and other people. But she — and us with her, her reader — is changed primarily by what she discovers about herself, about grief and forgiveness, and about the true love that has been in front of her for most of her life. No reader will be unmoved by the imaginative conceit of this novel or its wise, lyrical, and empathetic telling crafted by a master writer.

Lynne Hinton was born and raised in North Carolina. She attended Wake Forest University and is a graduate of UNC-Greensboro. She also attended NC School of the Arts, School of Filmmaking and graduated with her Masters of Divinity from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, California. Lynne is the author of twenty books, including the NY Times bestseller Friendship Cake, and Pie Town, a 2011 NM Book of the Year and the 2011 National Federation of Press Women’s Fiction Book of the Year. Her 2014 book, written under the name Lynne Branard, The Art of Arranging Flowers, was also the winner of the NM-Arizona Book Awards Fiction/Adventure Category. In addition, she has penned a mystery series under the name Jackie Lynn and has one nonfiction collection of essays.

She is a regular guest columnist in the Faith and Values Section for The Charlotte Observer and was the 2008 Lucy B. Patterson Author of the Year by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in NC. In 2010, she was the recipient of a Louisville Institute Pastoral Study Grant and was named 2012 Favorite Local Writer in Albuquerque, New Mexico by Albuquerque, The Magazine. Lynne is an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ and has served as a hospice chaplain and as a senior pastor in Guilford County and Asheboro, North Carolina and in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and as the interim pastor in northeastern Washington.