Panthers Play 60 Course to Open Along Rail Trail

If you’ve found yourself on the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail any time in the past year or so you’ve probably noticed a lot of work happening just past where the trail intersects with Forest Avenue.

The Rail Yard, a seven-acre multi-use park fronting the trail, is starting to take shape, and the latest amenity is a first for South Carolina: the Panthers Play 60 obstacle course.

The course—which is something like an NFL Scouting Combine combined with an American Ninja Warrior course—is set for a ribbon cutting on July 25th at 11:00 am, the day before Carolina Panthers Training Camp kicks off in our city. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Partners for Active Living Executive Director, Laura Ringo, about the new Play 60 course, what’s next for the Rail Yard, and about some planned extensions that will take the MBF Rail Trail all the way to Spartanburg’s Northside. Listen below for more.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.)

(Image: An NFL Play 60 Course at Charlotte’s Freedom Park.)