Poses for a Paws: Yoga and Beer Fundraiser

In order for Growler Haus to highlight the courageous work of the Humane Society of Cherokee County (HSCC), they have partnered up to create Poses for a Paws: Yoga & Beer Flight Fundraiser.

Come out to Growler Haus in Spartanburg on Saturday, July 7th, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and for $15 enjoy a 75-minute yoga class (bring your own mat!) and a complimentary beer flight.

After yoga, there will be brunch with an exclusive small bites menu as well as mimosas. A portion of all sales will be donated to the HSCC.

But why is Growler Haus supporting the HSCC?

You see, the HSCC doesn’t get to operate out of a shelter like most Humane Societies do. They run on zero county/state funding and exist solely on the kindness of volunteers and private donations. Nearby animal shelters are kill shelters where animals only have a few days to be adopted or they are put down. It is up to the HSCC to visit the shelter each week and take photos and tell stories of these pets to try and find homes for them before their time is up. People can apply to adopt, get approved, and the HSCC will work with the shelter to facilitate the relocation of the animals to their new homes.

The HSCC is willing to go the extra mile to make sure these pets are able to find new, safe, stable homes with loving pet owners. It is this dedication that has inspired us to partner with them for this event.

Please share with your friends as the more support we can give this event and the HSCC, the better chance a lonely, scared pet will be able to find its new home.

Find out more about the HSCC here at www.facebook.com