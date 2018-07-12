Samsung to Open Connected Customer Care Center in the Upstate; 400 New Jobs Expected

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has announced plans to open a cutting-edge customer care center in Greenville County. Established in partnership with Alorica, the new Connected Customer Care Center will bring 400 additional jobs to the region by 2020.

This new facility is part of Samsung’s continued efforts to deliver exceptional customer care at more touchpoints throughout the United States and ensures that critical support systems are in place as consumers increasingly move toward integrated connectivity between Samsung products and services. It will include two advanced training centers for on-site agents, a showcase of the latest Samsung products across all categories, a private and secure video chat support area and a connected living lab with Samsung and competitive products.

Harnessing Alorica’s expertise in customer service experience, customer retention and insights from more than 600 million interactions, agents will be able to deliver augmented, streamlined customer experiences for Samsung users across the company’s entire ecosystem of products.

Located at 901 Holland Road in Simpsonville, S.C., the new, 34,928-square-foot facility will be Samsung’s third location in South Carolina, joining its current product support center in Simpsonville that employs more than 600 people and its $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County. With this new location, there will be more than 1,000 Samsung support jobs in South Carolina by 2020.

Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants can visit www.aloricajobs.com for more information.