Spartanburg County to Offer Information Session for Residents Interested in Manufacturing Careers

Spartanburg County will host an information session to connect residents with pathways to a career in manufacturing on Saturday, July 14th.

Through a statewide partnership, an accelerated Lean Manufacturing certification has been developed and will be initially accepted by BMW’s Supplier Network in lieu of one year’s manufacturing experience. Attending residents will learn about the accelerated certificate and the opportunities available with BMW’s Supplier Network upon completion of the program.

The meeting will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 14th, (doors will open at 9 a.m.) at the Spartanburg School District Five Fine Arts Center, at 150 E. Main St. in Duncan. Registration is required, and space is limited to 1,000 attendees.

“Team South Carolina is committed to ensuring we have a future-ready workforce. By collaborating and thinking creatively, we are not only providing our businesses with the skilled labor they need, but we are also creating opportunities for all South Carolinians,” says Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

The information session is for residents of Spartanburg County; manufacturing experience is not required to attend. For more information, including registration, visit tygerriver.eventbrite.com.