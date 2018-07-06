Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Rock of Ages

Take a trip back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Performances begin running on July 13th and continue through July 22nd at Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are now on sale!

Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in Los Angeles to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This electrifying worldwide hit features a raucous 28 eyebrow-scorching rock hits from artists like Whitesnake, Journey, Pat Benatar, and REO Speedwagon.

Performances are set for July 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 8:00 pm and July 15 & 22 at 3:00 pm. Production staff consists of: Director Jay Coffman; Music Director Shawn Allen; and

Choreographer Giulia Dalbec-Matthews. The full casting list can be viewed on Spartanburg Little Theatre’s website.

Warning: This show contains suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, sexual content and adult language and is recommended for ages 16+.