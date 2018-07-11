USC Upstate Establishes Two New Colleges

Effective this month, USC Upstate’s College of Arts and Sciences has been restructured into two colleges: The College of Science and Technology and The College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

“We live in one of the fastest growing regions of the county, with a wonderfully diverse population, the greatest number of international businesses per capita in the nation, and a community that has come together to boldly address important issues that its members face,” said Clif Flynn, provost. “We must be a leader in providing this region with the kinds of graduates that not only are prepared for careers, but to be informed, productive, involved citizens.”

Dr. Rob McCormick has been named interim dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. Dr. Jeannie Chapman will serve as interim dean of the College of Science and Technology.

“I see this as an exciting opportunity to increase the visibility and bolster the reputations of our current programs, to explore new and innovative programs that build on the synchronicity of the units in this college, and to establish new relationships with community and industry partners,” Chapman said.

One other recent change involves the name of the School of Education, led by Dr. Laura Reynolds. To better accommodate the disciplines of Exercise and Sports Science, as well as provide a paradigm to inspire new, career-relevant degree programs, the School of Education is now the School of Education, Human Performance, and Health.