2018 Seedling Price Guide Now Available

The success of the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s state-of-the-art orchard, nursery, and tree improvement program is undeniable.

And now under their new partnership agreement with commercial seedling provider ArborGen, ordering Forestry Commission seedlings has never been easier. In addition to the premier selections of bareroot loblolly and other pine species, they also offer nearly 40 other bareroot and containerized hardwoods and softwoods to choose from.

ArborGen is making capital investments to the facility to increase its production capacity; this unique public-private partnership will guarantee SC landowners improved genetics and qualityseedlings for years to come. Under this partnership, the Forestry Commission will determine seedling production for up to 5 million seedlings annually, with 2.86 million seedlings to be grown in 2018-2019.

The 2018 seedling price guide is available as a PDF download on the South Carolina Forestry Commission website.

Be sure to ask for your Forestry Commission discount for seedlings to be planted in South Carolina when placing your order with ArborGen at (803) 275-3578. The discounted prices will only apply to the first 100,000 seedlings ordered annually by each qualified landowner. Landowners must plant the seedlings in South Carolina to be eligible for the discount.

As always, feedback from you on the seedling program is essential. Please supply ArborGen with your email address when placing your order so the Forestry Commission can include you in their annual Seedling Customer Satisfaction Survey at the end of each planting season.