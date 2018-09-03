3rd Annual Bark for Life Spartanburg Rescheduled

The 3rd Annual Bark for Life Spartanburg, originally scheduled for Sept. 15, has been postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

Bark for Life is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. By supporting Bark For Life, you help the American Cancer Society save lives, and that helps us move closer to our ultimate goal of a world with less cancer and more birthdays.

The celebration takes place at Milliken Research Park, located next to the USC Upstate campus. Organizers are adding in some additional fun for this year’s event, including bounce houses, contests, even more food, live music, and much more! It’s an event the entire family can come out for.

The rescheduled date has not been announced yet, but please check the event website for future updates.