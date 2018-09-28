Asheville Quilt Show Returns to the WNC Ag Center This Weekend

The 36th Annual Asheville Quilt Show, sponsored by the Asheville Quilt Guild and Moda Fabrics, returns to the WNC Ag Center in the Davis Event Center Sept. 28-30.

More than 350 quilts made by quilters from across the country will be on exhibit. The show runs Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Admission is $7, with a discount for groups of six or more.

It has been said that the Asheville Quilt Show is a regional show with a national reputation. The show attracts nationally known talented artists, as well as quilters on their way up and novices too. Those in competition are vying for over $10,000 in prize money. Demonstrations by accomplished local quilters will take place throughout the show. And for the younger set, there will be a Kids’ Sewing Station. The Asheville Quilt Guild wants to start them early!

In addition to inspiring quilts, there are shopping opportunities as well, with more than 25 vendors who cater to quilters as well as non-quilters. Plus, the guild hosts a gift shop and a silent auction. There will also be quilts for sale, of course! And to help keep attendees’ strength up, there will be food available onsite.

For more information, go to the Asheville Quilt Show website. To locate the venue via GPS or Google, use this address for the Davis Event Center at the WNC Ag Center: 765 Boylston Hwy., Fletcher, NC 28732. When you get there, you will find plenty of free parking, and the facility is handicap-accessible.