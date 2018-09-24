Avoiding Mosquitoes After Rain and Flooding

Rain and flooding of the sort South Carolina has endured recently can saturate areas and leave standing water, which has the potential to become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes can carry viruses such as West Nile. That is why it is important that we all do our part to reduce mosquito populations and protect our families from exposure to these pesky, and potentially harmful, insects.

Reduce mosquito breeding habitats.

It only takes as few as five days for water in containers as small as a bottle cap to become active breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Routinely empty any containers on your property that are holding water: Pool covers Flower pots Tires Pet bowls Toys Tarps

Remove debris from gutters.

Trim back thick shrubbery and overgrown grass on your property.

Fix leaky outdoor faucets.

Protect you and your family from mosquitoes and possible exposure to mosquito-borne illnesses.

Repair damaged or broken doors and screens.

Wear light-colored clothes with long sleeves and long pants.

Close garage doors at night.

If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, applying a mosquito repellent can help protect you from bites.

Visit the DHEC website for more information about protecting yourself against mosquitoes. You can also visit the site to find contact information for the local mosquito control program in your area.

Prepared by the SC DHEC.