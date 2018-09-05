BMW Group U.S. Reports August 2018 Sales

BMW’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 53.6 percent of BMW brand sales in August 2018. For the fifth consecutive month, the BMW X3 was the top-selling BMW model in the U.S.

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased one percent in August 2018 for a total of 23,789, compared to 23,553 vehicles sold in August 2017. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 2.3 percent on sales of 199,157 vehicles compared to 194,604 sold in the first eight months of 2017.

“Such a contrast from last August when we were sending relief to Texas and Louisiana as they struggled in the aftermath of the hurricane. This time, a calmer August was again a strong month for our X models which accounted for almost 54% of BMW sales in the U.S.,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “With more than 100,000 X models sold in the first eight months of the year we expect the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles to continue leading the way, especially once the all-new, fourth generation X5 goes on sale later this fall.”

MINI Brand Sales

For August, MINI USA reported 3,800 vehicles sold, a decrease of 14.6 percent from the 4,448 sold in the same month a year ago. MINI sales in August were led by the MINI Countryman, which accounted for 40 percent of sales with 1,548 vehicles sold. Year to date, MINI sales are down 1.0 percent.

BMW Group Sales

Sales of BMW Group vehicles (BMW and MINI brands combined) in the U.S. decreased 1.5 percent in August 2018 for a total of 27,589 vehicles, compared with 28,001 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date BMW Group sales in the U.S. are up 1.9 percent from the first eight months of 2017.

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 1,836 in August 2018, an increase of 6.2 percent from the 1,729 sold in the same month a year ago. BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 6.7 percent of U.S. sales in August 2018. Year to date, BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are up 34.6 percent compared to the first eight months of 2017.

BMW Group currently offers seven electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, August 2018

August 2018 August 2017 % YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % BMW brand 23,789 23,553 1.0% 199,157 194,604 2.3% BMW passenger cars 14,450 16,708 -13.5% 127,467 127,510 0% BMW light trucks 9,339 6,845 36.4% 71,690 67,094 6.9% MINI brand 3,800 4,448 -14.6% 30,732 31,051 -1.0% TOTAL Group 27,589 28,001 -1.5% 229,889 225,655 1.9%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 11,101 vehicles, a decrease of 4.3 percent from August 2017.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 22,098 vehicles, an increase of 8.4 percent from August 2017.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,370 vehicles in August, an increase of 39.2 percent from August 2017.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,954 vehicles in August, an increase of 9.7 percent from August 2017.