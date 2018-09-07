Chapman Cultural Center’s Second Sundays Program

Chapman Cultural Center’s newest program, Second Sundays, is a free community event held on the second Sunday of every month between May and November.

Second Sundays is an expansion of the Sundays Unplugged series and gives the public a planned experience they can attend every second Sunday of the month (excluding holidays) while engaging local artists and community organizations. Each event will feature a theme, music, local artists selling handmade goods, food and beverage vendors and a community organization that will provide a kid or adult friendly activity. The event takes place in the Chapman Cultural Center Plaza from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, weather permitting.

Attendees of Second Sundays and Sundays Unplugged are encouraged to explore Chapman Cultural Center as part of the events experience. During the event the Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open for free. The Spartanburg Science Center is also open with hands-on, interactive exhibits with small admission fee.

Prepared by Rachel Williams, Chapman Cultural Center.