Chapman Cultural Center’s Third Second Sundays Event on Sept. 9

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Chapman Cultural Center’s third Second Sundays event, titled “Original Hub City,” takes place on September 9 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

It will feature some of the organizations and businesses that make Spartanburg so unique, including Hub City Writers Project and Hub City Railroad.

Hub City Writers Project will host a booth featuring state and local history books, many of which are published by Spartanburg’s Hub City Press, while Hub City Railroad will be sharing the history of our city’s railroads.

During this event, you’ll be able to experience the folk sounds of Spartanburg with a musical performance by local musician J Stephens while enjoying the best ice cream in town made by Hub City Scoops.

The featured artists will be Blaine Owens Photography and Nina Kopf Designs. You’ll be able to purchase prints of Blaine Owens Photography’s original photographs and the alternative jewelry and decorative designs of Nina Kopf Designs.

Please visit Chapman Cultural Center’s website for additional information.