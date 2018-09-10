Discussing the Future T.K. Gregg Community Center

At their last meeting, Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved a funding plan for the future T.K. Gregg Community Center to be built on the former site of Oakview Apartments on our city’s Northside.

The new center will feature an indoor aquatics center with two pools—one for competitive and exercise lap swimming and one for water therapy and swimming lessons—as well as an indoor gymnasium, fitness center, walking track, and community rooms.

In all, the project is expected to cost around $16.6 million. The City hopes to earn New Markets Tax Credits for the project, which along with other outside funding sources as well as funding banked away for the project in previous years, would bring the City’s outstanding portion down to $9.1-$9.4 million. The financing plan includes issuing bonds covered by future City Hospitality Tax revenue. No tax increase is planned to cover the project. Construction is expected to start later this year.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the podcast hosts talk with Assistant City Manager, Chris Story and Community Services Director, Mitch Kennedy about new T.K. Gregg Community Center and the impact this incredible facility will have on the Northside and Spartanburg as a whole. Listen below for more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.