Drayton Mills and TMS Development Receive the 2018 Honor Award

Drayton Mills and TMS Development received one of the state’s highest preservation honors during a recent ceremony at the State House in Columbia.

Gov. Henry McMaster presented the 2018 Honor Award to Tara Sherbert, Managing Principal, TMS Development. In accepting the award, Sherbert thanked the community for supporting a vision that continues to be a catalyst for reinvestment and revitalization in Drayton and Spartanburg’s east side.

“Five years ago, TMS Development saw the tremendous potential this former mill had to breathe new life into a community that had largely stagnated since its closure nearly two decades earlier,” Sherbert said. “Our team went to extraordinary lengths to treat these buildings with respect because they remain a cherished piece of history for many in the community. We are proud to accept this preservation honor on behalf of Drayton Mills, which is the premier community to live, work, eat and play in the Upstate.”

Since 1995, the S.C. Department of Archives and History, Preservation South Carolina and the Office of the Governor have recognized exceptional accomplishments in the preservation, rehabilitation and interpretation of the state’s architectural and cultural heritage with a series of statewide awards. Award recipients are determined by a selection panel comprised of representatives from the Office of the Governor, state Department of Archives and History, Preservation South Carolina, and numerous other preservation groups.

Annually, up to five projects receive the Honor Award, which celebrates successful and exemplary historic preservation projects across the state.

Mike Bedenbaugh, Executive Director of Preservation South Carolina, said when considering this year’s applicants, Drayton Mills was at the top of the list, both for its respect for the story of the mill being rehabilitated and for the scope of the project.

Drayton Mills, including its 289 luxury loft apartments, is the largest historic restoration project in South Carolina to date. Formerly mill warehouses that were constructed between 1902 and 1950, Drayton Mills Marketplace offers mixed-use, commercial space with a variety of floorplans for restaurant, retail and office tenants. The former Company Store, built in 1919, offers an additional 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

Earlier this year, TMS Development also announced plans for Events at Drayton Mills, which will be the Upstate’s premiere venue for weddings, corporate gatherings and special events. Events at Drayton Mills is expected to open in November 2018 and is already accepting reservations. To make a reservation or for more information, call 864-573-0092, visit DraytonMills.com or email [email protected].