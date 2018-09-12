FEMA Offers Advice on How to Prepare for Hurricane Florence

The time to prepare for Hurricane Florence is now. This powerful storm is expected to bring strong winds, flooding, storm surge, and dangerous rip currents. Storm tracks can change swiftly, so it’s important to prepare before it arrives.

Basic services, such as cell service, power, and water, may be disrupted for an extended period of time.

Here are some steps you can take:

Fill up your gas tank and stock your vehicle with supplies with food that does not need to be stored in a refrigerator and drinking water. Get refills of your medications now for any needed prescriptions.

Banks may be closed and ATMS may not work after the hurricane. Make sure you have cash on hand for basic needs.

If you are told to evacuate by local officials, do so immediately. If you are sheltering in place, move to a small, interior, windowless room for the best protection.

Know your evacuation route and shelter locations. To locate the nearest open emergency shelter, text SHELTER and your zip code (i.e. SHELTER 12345) to 4FEMA (43362). Message & data rates may apply.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio both provide emergency alerts, as does the FEMA app.

Keep important documents in a safe, water-proof place or create password-protected digital copies that can be accessed remotely.

Before the storm, take pictures the inside and outside of your home to provide proof that your home and property was undamaged prior to the disaster.

Be sure to visit www.Ready.gov/hurricanes and download the FEMA App to get more information and safety tips. A hurricane readiness guide is also available for download on FEMA’s website.