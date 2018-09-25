Green Cloud Technologies Growing its Upstate Headquarters; $7.8 Million Investment and 50 New Jobs Expected

Green Cloud Technologies, one of the nation’s fastest-growing providers of hosted solutions and services, has announced the opening of its new Greenville County headquarters.

The company’s $7.8 million investment is projected to create approximately 50 new jobs over the next five years.

Green Cloud Technologies was founded in 2011 by a team of industry veterans with more than a century of combined information technology, telecom and communications experience. The start-up was established with a business model focused on building partner networks and providing customers with world-class servers, as well as backup and recovery solutions. The company’s expansive suite of Cisco-powered, cloud-based products, services, and support is scalable to applications of any size – from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise-class organizations.

Many across the state of South Carolina are dedicated to supporting an entrepreneurial business environment and training a highly-skilled workforce, so companies like Green Cloud can compete against any global tech company. Our new, modern office will accommodate our projected growth and build on our culture of innovation, teamwork and collaboration, so we can continue to deliver sophisticated, cloud-based technology solutions to our customers. – Green Cloud Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Keith Coker

Previously housed in Greenville’s NEXT Innovation Center, Green Cloud Technologies’ new, 14,470-square-foot headquarters facility is located in the Haywood Ridge Office Park at 510 Airport Road in Greenville, S.C. The new facility offers convenient access to Interstate 385 and the Greenville Downtown Airport. Those interested in joining the Green Cloud Technologies team can visit the company’s website at www.gogreencloud.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.