Hoggin’ Up Main Street at City of Fountain Inn

The City of Fountain Inn is hosting Hoggin’ up Main Street on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22. This family-friendly event includes music, kids entertainment, football, drinks, and a BBQ tasting.

The Friday, Sept. 21 festivities take place from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and the day features a smoked wings contest. The Saturday, Sept. 22 event takes place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and features the BBQ tasting contest. Cash prizes of $500 and $1,000 will be given to the best wings and BBQ, respectively; the cost to enter either contest is $25 per team. There will also be a corn hole tournament on Saturday, Sept. 22 starting at 11:00 am.

All proceeds from the BBQ tasting and corn hole tournament will be given to United Way of Greenville County towards their 2018-2019 fundraising campaign. The organization brings together a diverse group of people, businesses, and organizations around a shared desire to make Greenville County a place where everyone has the opportunities and resources to reach their full potential.

This is a free event to attend. However, tasting tickets are $10 per person and entry into the corn hole tournament is $20 per team.

The festival takes place near 200 N. Main Strett in Fountain Inn, SC. Please visit the City of Fountain Inn website or call (864) 724-8044 for additional information.

