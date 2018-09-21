An Online Guide to Spartanburg, SC
Hoggin’ Up Main Street at City of Fountain Inn

Ribs being cooked on the grill.

The City of Fountain Inn is hosting Hoggin’ up Main Street on Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22. This family-friendly event includes music, kids entertainment, football, drinks, and a BBQ tasting.

The Friday, Sept. 21 festivities take place from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and the day features a smoked wings contest. The Saturday, Sept. 22 event takes place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and features the BBQ tasting contest. Cash prizes of $500 and $1,000 will be given to the best wings and BBQ, respectively; the cost to enter either contest is $25 per team. There will also be a corn hole tournament on Saturday, Sept. 22 starting at 11:00 am.

All proceeds from the BBQ tasting and corn hole tournament will be given to United Way of Greenville County towards their 2018-2019 fundraising campaign. The organization brings together a diverse group of people, businesses, and organizations around a shared desire to make Greenville County a place where everyone has the opportunities and resources to reach their full potential.

This is a free event to attend. However, tasting tickets are $10 per person and entry into the corn hole tournament is $20 per team.

The festival takes place near 200 N. Main Strett in Fountain Inn, SC. Please visit the City of Fountain Inn website or call (864) 724-8044 for additional information.

Nestled in the foothills of Upstate South Carolina, Fountain Inn is a charming city in the heart of an incredibly scenic state. Only minutes from the mountains and a couple of hours from the coast, Fountain Inn is the ideal location for a lovely outdoor festival.