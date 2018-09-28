Hub City Bookshop Hosts OX: A Short Play to Benefit PASOs

Hub City Bookshop will host the second performance of OX on Sunday, Sept. 30. The event will benefit PASOs, a local nonprofit founded to help the Latino community.

OX — written by Derek Davidson, starring David Roark, and directed by Kate Roark — is the story of a curmudgeonly bookstore worker looking for a new employee to replace him. On his final day at work, we discover the reason we come to bookstores, and how his life has been changed by an unlikely friendship with a Mexican immigrant woman and her daughter.

All proceeds from the play will benefit PASOs of Spartanburg (entry is a $10 suggested donation or pay-what-you-can). The program will last one hour, including the play and a brief discussion with a representative of PASOs explaining the work they do for the Latinx immigrant community here in the Upstate.

PASOs provides culturally responsive education on family health, early childhood, and positive parenting skills; individual guidance for participants in need of resources; and partnership with health care and social service providers to help them provide more effective services.

Please visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information.