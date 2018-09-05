JTEKT North America Expands Greenville County Headquarters; $5.8 Million Investment and 100 New Jobs Expected

JTEKT North America (JTEKT) has completed a $5.8 million expansion of its headquarters on the campus of the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR).

The expansion project began in 2017 to accommodate the new jobs JTEKT has and will continue to create in Greenville, totaling 100 positions, all of which will be filled by 2020.

JTEKT manufactures steering systems, driveline components, bearings technologies and precision machine tools, all critical to the state’s automotive industry. The company employs more than 6,000 associates at 24 sites across North America, including four manufacturing facilities located in South Carolina. In 2015, JTEKT strengthened its presence in the state by announcing the consolidation of a portion of its headquarters to CU-ICAR in Greenville.

To expand that operation, the company added 19,000 square feet of office and lab space at CU-ICAR’s One Research Drive building. This complements the 135,000 square feet of space JTEKT already occupies between two buildings on the campus. The new space will provide work areas for associates who have relocated to Greenville, as well as the new positions currently being filled.

Those looking to apply for one of the new positions should visit the company’s careers page online. For more information on JTEKT North America, visit www.jtekt-na.com.