Leadership Spartanburg Group Raises $11,000 for New Reading Program

Eight Leadership Spartanburg students — Denia Brown, Hannah Terpack, Tracie Rodak, Renee Trammell, Brian Webb, Kevin Stiens, Kelly Heatherly, and Wendy Vinson — recently worked with the Spartanburg County Foundation and an anonymous donor to raise $11,000 to start the Whitlock Flexible Learning Center Fund for their class project.

The money was used to create classroom libraries and purchase 300 books to kick off the school’s new reading program, “One Book, One School.”

Leadership Spartanburg, founded in 1979 by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, is a nine-month course designed to better prepare leaders and volunteers for community service through exploration of issues, challenges, and opportunities facing Spartanburg County now and in the future. Junior Leadership Spartanburg gives junior-level high school students in Spartanburg County the opportunity to have a learning experience outside of the classroom while learning valuable skills that will benefit their leadership endeavors.

Copy partially written by Samantha Swann of Go Upstate.