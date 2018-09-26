Minor League Teams Across Carolinas Unite for Storm Relief

In the wake of Hurricane Florence that hit and devastated parts of South Carolina and much of North Carolina, thirteen Minor League Baseball teams in the two states are coming together to support and raise money for those victims in their states.

The Asheville Tourists, Burlington Royals, Carolina Mudcats, Charleston RiverDogs, Charlotte Knights, Columbia Fireflies, Down East Wood Ducks, Durham Bulls, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Hickory Crawdads, Kannapolis Intimidators, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and Winston-Salem Dash have created a joint GoFundMe page, raising funds for branches of the American Red Cross in affected areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The thirteen team, dual-state alliance will work together to maximize fundraising efforts across the state, utilizing the hashtag: #CarolinaStrong. A State of Emergency was issued on September 7 by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and on September 8 for South Carolina by Governor Henry McMaster. More than 1 million people were told to evacuate coastal areas in the two states. President Trump declared a State of Emergency in the Carolinas on September 10. A day later FEMA announced that federal emergency aid would be made available. So far 37 deaths had been reported due to Florence with 27 confirmed in North Carolina and 8 in South Carolina.

Both states have received unprecedented rainfall and flooding from a tropical cyclone, and hundreds of miles of roads were closed in each state. North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reminding residents to stay alert for continued flooding, power outages, and downed trees. Though evacuation orders have been lifted for the coastal regions of South Carolina, Florence’s aftermath has already begun to flood parts of the state while other areas remain on high alert for flooding in the coming days. Even this morning, Florence County issued a mandatory evacuation for several areas due to severe flooding.

“We’ve seen time and again that the residents of North and South Carolina are strong and resilient. In difficult times we stand by one another and lift up those in need. This time won’t be any different,” said the General Managers of the 13 MiLB teams in a joint statement. “Our teams are an integral part of the fabric of the community within our respective cities across North and South Carolina. While most days we operate as separate organizations, today we band together to support the citizens of these two great states.”

Those wishing to contribute can head to the #CarolinaStrong GoFundMe page. All funds raised through this campaign will be donated to the American Red Cross in affected areas of North Carolina and South Carolina.