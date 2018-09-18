RJ Rockers Hosts Fall Concert on Sept. 29

RJ Rockers Brewing Co.’s fall concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Enjoy ice-cold Rockers brews and live music on the dock throughout the night.

The evening will feature the jam band Jupiter Coyote at 7:00 pm with Jimbo Chapman from famed Clemson band Cravin’ Melon opening at 5:00 pm.

Called “the new twist in southern rock,” Jupiter Coyote delivers a mixture of Southern Appalachian boogie, bluegrass-infused rock and funk-rock. “I attended Wofford College, so returning to Spartanburg is a homecoming for me,” said Jupiter Coyote member Matthew B. Mayes (guitar, guijo, banjo, vocals). “This show will be like a family reunion and a tailgate party rolled into one giant musical throw-down.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $15 until Sept. 22. After Sept. 22, tickets will be $20 online and at the door. Wristbands will be required for brewery entry starting at 5:00 pm on Sept. 29. Concert is rain or shine.

The Silo at RJ Rockers will offer a special menu starting at 4:00 pm in both the Tap Room and The Silo. The Silo will convert back to their regular menu starting at 6:30 pm and food will continue to be served in the Tap Room.

$1 per beer sold in the Tap Room and The Silo from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm benefits the Palmetto Conservation Foundation to help conserve South Carolina’s natural and cultural resources.

“RJ Rockers is pleased to have Jupiter Coyote kick off its fall concert series,” said owner John Bauknight. “Matt Mayes and I were fraternity brothers at Wofford and share a love of the great outdoors. Matt grew up in Brevard and I grew up in Highlands, so having a concert that benefits the completion of the Palmetto Trail is a natural fit.”

