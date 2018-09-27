Small Business, Big Impact

As Spartanburg grows, so do its small businesses – and the impact those businesses have on the community. Small businesses are an integral part of any community and Spartanburg is no different.

What might be different here is how actively small businesses want to get involved. Efforts large and small are undertaken by our small business community every day to make the place they live, work and play the best it can be.

“We want Spartanburg to continue to thrive. Getting out there and being involved with your hometown is part of ‘showing up’ and can really have an impact on who you are in the community and how your staff feels about the work that they do,” said Charles Refshauge, co-founder of ALINE.

ALINE is only one of the small businesses in Spartanburg getting involved. In fact, some companies build their business model on giving back to the community.

Jim Davis, vice president of business development and marketing at Atlas Organics, Inc., said part of the company’s efforts have been centered on education and opportunities for people across Spartanburg County to purge compostable waste from their homes.

“Part of our company mission is to grow awareness around the single greatest waste issue that faces the world – food waste hitting the landfill,” Davis said. “I think that an organization that is active in their community is going to be exposed to more opportunities to make positive change and to also make great connections that can help it grow.”

Some businesses choose to invest in the future of Spartanburg County through community funds, like the Spartanburg County Foundation’s Community Fund.

The JM Smith Foundation has a dedicated fund through the organization. The Foundation maximizes the effect of charitable giving on the community while simultaneously allowing a company to align their giving with their interests.

At Arrowhead Design Co., errors sometimes lead to good things for the community. Lanie Whitaker, founder and lead designer at Arrowhead, said the company donates misprinted T-shirts to Goodwill. Arrowhead also donates about $2,000 per year in website services to a local nonprofit organizations. Whitaker said the company is currently designing a new site for the SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition.

“Investing in the community is a sign of growth and success for everyone involved,” she said. “When others around you are bringing business to the area, that same business will often find its way back to you. Our goal is to invest in the organizations that make a clear difference in the community socially, environmentally and selflessly.”

Spartanburg is also home to a wide variety of nonprofit organizations, giving small business owners and employees ample chance to get involved in an area that differs from their everyday work.

ALINE’s Refshauge said he serves on the Wellville Exchange committee and several other nonprofit boards. ALINE had a tent at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium, hosted by the Partners for Active Living bicycle race during Spring Fling this year, and has participated in the Habitat for Humanity Build Day, Refshauge said.

“We also encourage our folks to go out and support events like the Hog Fest by giving them tickets to the event. Those were great opportunities for us to support local organizations and to also spend time as a group doing something outside of work – which is really great for teambuilding,” he said.

Not all efforts of small businesses to give back are dedicated to humans, however.

Paisley Paw donates tags with free engraving to everyone who adopts a pet at the Spartanburg Humane Society, said owner Robin Snelgrove. The tags, usually engraved with the name and contact information of the pet’s owner, are an effort to reduce the number of lost pets in the community.

Refshauge said giving back is a key piece of the culture at ALINE because showing appreciation for the community you live and work in is an important, symbiotic relationship.

“I think the team really enjoys giving back and it gives them a sense of pride when ALINE does something good for the community,” he said.

Whitaker said the relationship between a growing community and a small business is a two-way street of investment. Residents, small business owners and employees from organizations of all sizes should invest in the community, even in small ways because that investment will be returned in-kind.

“A lot of people like to grow up and move away from their hometown, never realizing that it was a huge part of what

helped shape them. Spartanburg has grown for a reason, and we think a major part of it is the locals pulling together to make it happen,” she said.

Prepared by Zach Fox, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce.

