Spartanburg Academic Movement Hires Three

The Spartanburg Academic Movement is expanding community engagement and impact with the hire of three new staff members: Mendy Mossbrook, Meghan Smith, and Savannah Ray.

Each will lead different aspects of SAM’s work designed to impact student success county-wide. Support for these positions comes from an extension of two current community partnerships and funding through a Community Challenge Grant.

“Much of SAM’s work thus far has focused on kindergarten readiness and third grade reading. These outstanding additions to the SAM staff will make possible the expansion of our work across the cradle to career spectrum, including college/career readiness and post-secondary persistence and completion. We are very fortunate to have recruited the talent and experience represented by these three individuals,” said SAM Executive Director, John Stockwell.

Meghan Smith has been hired to serve as SAM’s College and Career Readiness (C/CR) Project Manager. Her appointment to SAM is shared with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Spartanburg’s seven school districts. She will organize, facilitate, and manage activities of the C/CR Collaborative Action Network, identifying and implementing strategies to support students’ attainment of skills included in the “Profile of the South Carolina Graduate.”

Smith has had extensive work experience dealing with the challenges faced by first generation college students through her work with SC TEST PREP. Its “Open Doors” program supported a holistic approach to assisting youth in pursuing post-secondary ambitions.

Smith comes to SAM and the Chamber with a strong network of contacts within area schools and community agencies including deep engagement with Hispanic communities in the area.