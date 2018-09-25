Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Organizes Downtown Business Council

The move was inspired by the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s five area councils, which provide an opportunity for individuals across the county to unite their voice and share information relevant to their areas.

The first meeting of the Downtown Business Council is set for 8:30 am to 10:00 am Monday, Oct. 15 at The SMC Studio inside the Aug W. Smith Building. The meeting is open to all downtown business owners and employees, and residents who would like to attend.

The Downtown Development Partnership (DDP) was launched out of the OneSpartanburg initiative in May 2017. Jansen Tidmore, DDP executive vice president, said the creation of the Downtown Business Council was inspired by feedback from downtown business owners over the past year. The council will act as a place for downtown businesses and residents to learn, listen and come together.

Tidmore said DDP will serve in a support capacity for the council, but the goal is for the group to be led and driven by downtown business owners.

“In this first meeting, we will share the vision of this Council as an entity, update you all on upcoming events, share data from the traffic counters, and update you on the efforts of the homeless taskforce’s work in regard to panhandling,” Tidmore said.

Any questions or inquiries about the Downtown Business Council should be directed to [email protected].