Spartanburg City Council Names Chris Story as Next City Manager

After deliberating in executive session for nearly an hour after their recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council voted 7-0 to negotiate a contract with current Assistant City Manager Chris Story for the role of City Manager.

Before coming to the City to serve as Assistant City Manager in 2009, Story served as Assistant County Administrator for nine years. Story will be filling the role of retiring City Manager Ed Memmott, who first became City Manager in 2009. The move comes after Memmott announced his retirement in July.

Also at the recent meeting, City Council voted 7-0 to approve a $267,360 contract with Sossaman Construction of Gaffney for a pair of downtown streetscaping projects and the addition of a turn lane for southbound traffic at the intersection of Pine and E Main streets. The two streetscaping projects include N Church from St John Street to Daniel Morgan Avenue, passing by both the redeveloped Montgomery Building and the Marriott Hotel, and a section of N Liberty Street between Commerce and St John streets.

Both streetscaping improvements will include wider sidewalks and new pedestrian lighting to enhance walkability between the downtown core and newly developing areas in the northern downtown area. Construction is expected to begin on both projects later this fall. For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video below.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.