25th Spartanburg Greek Festival is This Weekend

This year’s Spartanburg Greek Festival begins Friday, Sept. 28 and continues through Sunday, Sept. 30 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. The highlights of the festival include delicious Greek food, pastries, music, dancing, and shopping.

Everyone’s favorite foods such as gyros, souvlaki, dolmathes, and pastitchio are in supply throughout the weekend. And if you have a sweet tooth don’t leave without trying our pastries like baklava, kataifi, diples, kourambiedes, and koulourakia. Visit the online menu to view the complete offerings.

There will also be a live Greek band present that plays Greek music throughout the weekend. Local children will provide Greek dancing exhibitions under the main tent on Saturday and Sunday.

All activities are held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Asheville Hwy. Parking is limited at the church, but a free shuttle service will be provided from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Friday, and 1:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Saturday. The shuttle picks up from the grassy lot near Wofford College at the intersection of Evins St. and Church St.

Admission to the festival is $2 but attendees can have the fee waived by printing out or saving to their cellphones a coupon that can be found online at the Spartanburg Greek Festival website. The fee is also waived for individuals who use the free shuttle service. Please visit the festival website for more information.