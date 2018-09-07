Spartanburg Little Theatre Opens New Season With Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Join Spartanburg Little Theatre under the sea as they kick off their 2018-2019 season with Disney’s The Little Mermaid and bring a colorful and exciting underwater fantasy world to life.

This wildly entertaining Broadway musical is based on the 1989 Disney animated movie and the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. Performances are September 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, & 22 at 8:00 pm; and September 9, 15, 16, 22, & 23 at 3:00 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, is dissatisfied with her life below the surface and wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above. Sneaking off, she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends Flounder, Scuttle, and Sebastian, to restore order “Under the Sea.”

This enchantingly beautiful love story for the ages will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World,” and Academy Award -winning Best Original Song, “Under the Sea,” composed by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and his frequent collaborator, the legendary Howard Ashman.

“This production is just as entertaining for adults as it is for children,” says Jay Coffman, the director of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “It has everything you’d expect from a large scale Spartanburg Little Theatre musical: a live orchestra, stunning costumes and sets, and amazing community performers.”

WSPA’s Your Carolina recently ran a segment with the cast of Spartanburg Little Theatre’s The Little Mermaid. Visit WSPA’s website to see what they had to say about this unique production.

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid can be purchased by calling the Chapman Cultural Center box office at (864) 542-2787 or by ordering online at Chapman Cultural Center’s website. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $20 for students and youth (ages 0+). Disney’s The Little Mermaid is sponsored by Ellis Law and Spartanburg Family Dentistry.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is appropriate for all ages. Running time is approximately 2.5 hours.

Prepared by Jay E. Coffman / Chapman Cultural Center.