Speaking Down Barriers Book Club to Meet on Sept. 24

Join the Speaking Down Barriers team at Hub City Bookshop for the monthly book club titled “Reading for Transformation.” This month’s featured book is Ceremony by Leslie Marmon Silko.

In the book club you can expect to engage with readings that will help guide us towards a holistic understanding of the transformation that must take place within ourselves and the world around us. The club is working towards the dismantling of the barriers that continue to perpetuate violence, hate, and division. These various insights will broaden our perspective and lead us towards meaningful confrontation.

The book club meets at the Hub City Bookshop on each month’s fourth Monday at two separate times: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, and 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Hub City Bookshop is located at 186 W Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Books can be purchased at discounted rates through Hub City Bookshop. Become a member of Hub City Bookshop and receive even more discounts!

The remaining book club schedule is as follows:

October:

Love beyond Body, Space, and Time: An Indigenous LGBT Sci-Fi Anthology by Hope Nicholson, David Alexander Robertson, Richard Van Camp, & more

November:

Dear Universe: Letters of Affirmation & Empowerment for All of Us by Yolo Akili

December:

No meeting

Visit the Speaking Down Barriers website for additional information.