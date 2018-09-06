Speed Factory Hosts Race for the Rescues Fundraiser

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Race for the Rescues takes place today from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Speed Factory Indoor Karting. Ride in the fast lane by yourself or with an entire group of your friends!

Race For the Rescues will be held at Speed Factory’s locations in both Spartanburg and Greenville. Proceeds will help animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society and Greenville Humane Society. Simply mention that you’re there for the fundraiser and you’ll help out a great cause!

Speed Factory Indoor Karting puts you behind the wheel of your very own Sodi RX-7 gas-powered European racing kart. These karts have been developed by utilizing state-of-the-art engineering by world class racing designers with a revered history in Motorsports. The technically advanced kart delivers an unbeatable combination of speed, safety and handling for drivers of all skill levels.

If you can’t race and want to help, the rescues both need canned food and paper towels.

Please visit the WSPA 7News website to view additional coverage of the event. Information about the Speed Factory can be found on the Speed Factory homepage.

Video prepared by WSPA 7News.