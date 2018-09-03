The Brooks Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2018-19 Season

Clemson University’s Brooks Center for the Performing Arts will host an array of high-caliber performances during the 2018-2019 season. The new slate of events kicks off in September.

The season features more than 20 performances, including Broadway hit “Kinky Boots,” award-winning musicians and performances by Clemson students. The season will conclude in April with a show by the Atlanta Rhythm Section. Individual tickets for the season are now on sale.

“This season has something for everyone, from the vintage-inspired tunes of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to classical repertoire of the Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra — and plenty in between,” said Thomas Hudgins, managing director of the Brooks Center. “We’re pleased to continue hosting world-class musicians free thanks to the Utsey Chamber Music Series, and our Family Series offers fun for all ages with a new twist on a classic nursery rhyme, a deep-dive with prehistoric reptiles and a ride on the ‘Magic School Bus.’ We do hope you’ll join us for this dynamic new season!”

Campus and community members are invited to attend with colleagues, family and friends. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 15, online, by phone at 864-656-7787 or at the Box Office.

2018-2019 BROOKS CENTER SEASON

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Thursday, Sept. 6 · 7:30 p.m. · $40 adults/$20 students

Founded by pianist and arranger Scott Bradlee, this one-of-a-kind ensemble reimagines contemporary pop, rock and R&B hits in the styles of yesteryear.

Fei Fei, piano – Utsey Series

Tuesday, Sept. 11 · 7:30 p.m. · FREE – no ticket required

Winner of the 2014 Concert Artists Guild Competition, Chinese pianist Fei-Fei was also showcased prominently in the Cliburn Competition’s documentary film “Virtuosity.”

Music in the Air XVI – Performing arts department

Sunday, Sept. 16 · 5 p.m. · FREE – no ticket required

Listen to University Carillonneur Linda Dzuris perform on Clemson’s own 47-bell instrument in the Carillon Garden.

“Endurance” – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Tuesday, September 18 · 7:30 p.m. · $25 adults/$10 students

Trapped on Antarctic ice with no hope of rescue, the great British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton kept 27 men alive for two years. Ninety-five years later, in the worst economic meltdown since the Great Depression, Hartford insurance man Walter Spivey, struggling to justify his recent promotion and save his employees’ jobs, relives Shackleton’s story.

“The Revolutionists” – Clemson Players

Monday, October 1 – Saturday, October 6 · 7:30 p.m. · Sunday, October 7 · 3 p.m. · $12 adults/$6 students

It’s Paris 1793 during the Reign of Terror when we meet four women: a playwright, an assassin, a spy and Marie Antionette. Lauren Gunderson – one of the most produced playwrights in the U.S. – explores how the feminine and fierce intersect in this play based on real women and real executions.

Ranky Tanky – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Tuesday, Oct. 2 · 7:30 p.m. · $35 adults/$10 students

Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night · $5 for faculty/staff and their guests

This Charleston-based ensemble will perform timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States.

Escher String Quartet with Jason Vieaux, guitar – Utsey Series

Thursday, Oct. 11 · 7:30 p.m. · FREE – no ticket required

The Escher String Quartet serves as season artists of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. The quartet will perform a number of classical pieces from artists like Brahms and Shostakovich. Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux will also perform solo works.

Lightwire Theater Presents “The Ugly Duckling” – Family Series

Friday, October 19 · 7 p.m. · $15 adults/$10 students

Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of “The Ugly Duckling” plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance.

CU Singers and Cantorei – Performing Arts

Thursday, Oct. 25 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Singers and Cantorei present an inspiring selection of a cappella and accompanied music from several style periods.

TIGEROAR and TakeNote Fall Performance – Performing Arts

Thursday, Nov. 1 · 7:30 p.m. ·$10 adults/$5 students

The women of TakeNote and the men of TIGEROAR team up for this combined show, which features unique arrangements of recent hits and classics from a variety of genres and styles.

CU Percussion Ensemble, Steel Band, & Drumline – Performing Arts

Thursday, Nov. 8 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

This one-of-a-kind show will feature Clemson’s top marching, concert and percussion ensembles.

“Stop Kiss” – Clemson Players

Monday, Nov.. 12 – Friday, Nov. 16 · 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 18 · 3 p.m. · $12 adults/$6 students

“Stop Kiss” tells the story of Callie and Sara, two strangers in New York City who meet and over time develop a friendship that blossoms into something much deeper.

CU Symphony Orchestra – Performing Arts

Tuesday, November 13 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

Listen as German composer Felix Mendelssohn musically describes his journey to Scotland in his beloved Symphony No. 3, nicknamed “The Scottish.”

CU Jazz Ensemble – Performing arts department

Thursday, Nov. 15 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Jazz Ensemble present an evening of eclectic big band music from jazz standards to new compositions.

CU Symphonic Band – Performing arts department

Monday, Nov. 19 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The Symphonic Band continues its year-long tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein with music from his Symphony No. 1. Also on the program is a premiere of a piece by composer Steve Danyew, who attended Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Third Coast Percussion – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Tuesday, Nov. 27 · 7:30 p.m. · $30 adults/$10 students

This Grammy-winning quartet of classically trained percussionists has forged a unique path in the musical landscape with virtuosic, energetic performances.

CU Men’s & Women’s Choirs

Thursday, Dec. 6 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Men’s and Women’s choirs present a selection of a cappella and accompanied music from several style periods.

Boston Brass and Brass All-Stars Big Band: “Christmas Bells Are Swingin’!” – Boni Belle Brooks Series · Delores St. Clair Wright Christmas Show

Friday, Dec. 7 · 7:30 p.m. · $25 adults/$10 students

This brass ensemble features big band arrangements of holiday classics for all ages.

2019 LINEUP

“Kinky Boots” – Boni Belle Brooks Series · Sponsored by Bill and Donna Eskridge

Tuesday, Jan. 15 · 7:30 p.m. · $50 adults/$20 students

With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this musical is inspired by true events and takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Lysander Piano Trio

Thursday, Jan. 17 · 7:30 p.m. · FREE – no ticket required

The trio will perform works by Brahms and Debussy, alongside a short piece by Lily Boulanger, the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Premiere Grand Prix de Rome for composition.

Bumper Jacksons – Boni Belle Brooks Series · Sponsored by Bill Dowler

Thursday, Jan. 24 · 7:30 p.m. · $25 adults/$10 students

Unafraid to scrap together new sounds from forgotten 78 records, the Bumper Jacksons elegantly balance paying homage to the traditions while fashioning their own unique, playful style.

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure – Family Series · Sponsored by the Ruth B. Wood Foundation

Tuesday, Jan. 29 · 7 p.m. · $25 adults/$10 students

Meet the some of the world’s most amazing prehistoric marine reptiles. Erth strives to provide audiences with eye-popping visual experiences with the playful prehistoric creatures found across the globe for its giant aquarium.

Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Saturday, Feb. 2 · 7:30 p.m. · $35 adults/$15 students

The Shanghai Opera Symphony Orchestra is renowned for its interpretation of classical symphony repertoire. The orchestra performs Verdi’s “La Forza Del Destino” overture and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, along with Xian Xinhai’s “Yellow River Piano Concerto.”

Cirque Éloize: “Saloon” – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Wednesday, Feb. 6 · 7:30 p.m. · $35 adults/$15 students

The wild west comes alive with Cirque Éloize’s newest creation: “Saloon.” Enter a mythical world where theater and circus collide for 85 minutes of non-stop live folk music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.

“The Foreigner” – Clemson Players

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 23 · 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24 · 3 p.m. ·$15 adults/$10 students

“The Foreigner” one of the most-produced American plays. Set in a rustic fishing resort in Georgia, the arrival of two British vacationers sets in motion a hilarious and heart-warming story of redemption at the expense of a band of bigoted and nefarious locals.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Friday, March 1 · 7:30 p.m. · $30 adults/$10 students

The dances of Nai-Ni Chen fuse American modern dance with Asian art. The production takes the audience beyond cultural boundaries to where tradition meets innovation and freedom arises from discipline.

Cantus – Utsey Series

Tuesday, March 5 · 7:30 p.m. · FREE – no ticket required

The eight-member men’s vocal ensemble is known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming and engaging performances. Arrangements by Simon and Garfunkel, The Beatles and Dave Matthews and a new multi-movement work by Libby Larsen will also be featured.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System – Family Series

Thursday, March 7 · 7 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The Magic School Bus blasts off into outer space to explore the solar system. Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in Theatreworks USA’s new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic.

CU Symphonic Band – Performing arts department

Monday, March 11 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

Music from composers Jennifer Jolly (Lichtweg/Lightway) and Peter Meechan (I.S.S. Flyover).

Bollywood Boulevard – Boni Belle Brooks Series

Monday, March 25 · 7:30 p.m. · $30 adults/$10 students

Through dance, live music and stunning visuals, journey through over a century of Bollywood, from the classics of the black and white era of today.

CU Jazz Ensemble – Performing arts department

Thursday, April 4 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Jazz Ensemble present an evening of eclectic big band music.

Tigeroar and Takenote Spring Performance – Performing arts department

Saturday, April 6 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The women of TakeNote and the men of TIGEROAR perform recent favorite hits and classics from a variety of genres and styles.

Department of Performing Arts “POPS” Concert – Performing Arts ·Sponsored by Patrick Square

Sunday, April 7 · 5 p.m. · $25 adults/$10 students

Bring a picnic to Patrick Square and enjoy a variety of ensembles perform at the 20th annual “POPS” concert, benefitting the department’s scholarship fund.

CU Men’s & Women’s Choirs – Performing arts department

Thursday, April 11 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Men’s and Women’s Choirs present an inspiring selection of a cappella and accompanied music from several style periods.

CU Symphonic Band & CU Concert Band – Performing arts department

Tuesday, April 16 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The Symphonic Band concludes its season with powerful and ethereal music from John Mackey (“Frozen Cathedral”). The Concert Band is made up of students from dozens of diverse majors across campus who all have a love of making music in common.

Chekhov Shorts – Clemson Players

Monday, April 15 – Saturday, April 20 · 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 21 · 3 p.m. · $12 adults/$6 students

This collection of comical one-act plays highlights Chekhov’s wit through characters in tense situations.

CU Singers & Cantorei – Performing arts department

Thursday, April 18 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The CU Singers and Cantorei present an inspiring selection of a cappella and accompanied music from several style periods.

CU Symphony Orchestra – Performing arts department

Tuesday, April 23 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

Come celebrate a concert of American music, both new and familiar.

CU Percussion Ensemble & CU Steel Band – Performing arts department

Friday, April 26 · 7:30 p.m. · $10 adults/$5 students

The percussion ensemble features contemporary drumming and percussion from around the world.

Special Event: Greater Clemson Area Music Festival Presents Atlanta Rhythm Section – Special event

Tuesday, April 30 · 7:30 p.m. · $35 adults/$15 students

They’ve been part of the Southern Rock scene for more than 30 years. With 15 albums of outstanding songwriting and performances, the Atlanta Rhythm Section represents all the good things the phrase “classic rock” implies.

(Prepared by Tara Romanella, Clemson University Relations.)