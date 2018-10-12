BB&T Fall for Greenville is This Weekend

Discover a world of tempting tastes, sights, and sounds as mouthwatering aromas carry you along Greenville’s Main Street during BB&T Fall for Greenville. With over forty restaurants featuring over two hundred menu items paired with free entertainment on seven stages, we invite you to enjoy the Southeast’s most popular outdoor festival.

According to Fall for Greenville Board Chair Justin Pinckney, the festival continues to see a record number of restaurants and bands applying to participate in the event. “For three days, we offer an incredible festival experience with signature offerings in food, wine and craft beer,” said Pinckney. “We welcome food and music enthusiasts from across the country to join us for one of the Southeast’s must-attend events of the year.”

Throughout the three-day event, festival-goers will be treated to a taste of Greenville with over 250 unique menu offerings. Additional highlights of the weekend include:

– Food Truck Row on Coffee Street featuring signature cuisine from local food trucks.

– Brewery 85 FFG Festbier, a signature brew for the festival.

– The Challenge Butter Culinary Stage featuring the culinary talents of local chefs, including Husk Restaurant, Fork and Plough and UP on the Roof.

– The Carolina Ale House Beer Garden serving up an assortment of over 50 craft beers. Souvenir sample cups will be available for purchase for those looking to enjoy smaller portions of beer offerings.

“BB&T is delighted to support Fall for Greenville again this year and provide the opportunity for others to experience all the tremendous events and activities offered by our community,” said Jon Chilton, BB&T Greenville Market President. “This is another way we fulfill our mission to help make the communities in which we work a better place to live and underscores our commitment to the Greenville area.”

Continuing throughout the weekend, festival-goers can enjoy free concerts from 74 popular national and local entertainers, including multi-Grammy winning and world-renowned dobro and lap steel band The Jerry Douglas Band on the Carolina Chevy Stage; Charleston-based rock band The Artisanals on the West End Stage; local psychedelic folk-rock sibling duo Brother Oliver on the Live at Aloft Stage; Greenville Jazz Collective on the Furman Jazz and Blues Stage and Greenville-native country singer Ashland Craft, who recently performed for 12 weeks on the TV series The Voice, on the Iron Hill Brewery Stage. Before festival-goers arrive on-site, they can listen to featured artists and more on the festival’s Spotify station sponsored by Scene SC at https://spoti.fi/2RfId7G

This year’s festival will feature interactive mobile tours, including Chevy, showcasing the latest in Chevy vehicles and the opportunity to win exciting prizes, and Frank’s RedHot, offering product samples featuring their hot sauce. Additional festival highlights include the Shipt Kids’ Area, which will feature an entire block filled with children’s rides and activities on Broad Street. Professional chefs and food critics will also judge participating restaurants on their best dish and recognize the best entree and dessert with the US Foods Silver Spoon and Sugary Spoon awards. An awards presentation will take place on Sunday at noon on the Furman Jazz & Blues Stage.

Greenlink will provide complimentary shuttle service during BB&T Fall for Greenville. Festival-goers can park at County Square and hop on the free downtown trolley. The trolley will drop off on South Main Street, near the festival entrance. For those who would like to bike into downtown Greenville for the festival, a Bike Valet sponsored by Bikeville will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Bike Valet will be located on the Swamp Rabbit Trail under the Main Street Bridge.

Festival taste tickets can be pre-purchased in-person at Table 301 Catering & Kitchen, 22 E. Court Street, and Brewery 85, 6 Whitlee Court, through October 12. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 10 and can be used throughout the festival weekend to purchase festival food and beverages, merchandise and rides in the Kids’ Area. Festival-goers who pre-purchase $50 worth of tickets (10 sheets) will receive one free sheet of tickets. No refunds will be given for pre-purchased sales.

Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, BB&T Fall for Greenville continues to support the local community by partnering with 12 local nonprofits this year. Over the past 15 years, the festival has donated over $600,000 to local charities.

Festival-goers can visit fallforgreenville.net to customize their schedule for the weekend. In addition, attendees are encouraged to stay connected with this year’s event by becoming a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/fallforgreenville and using the hashtag “#FFGVL” to join in the BB&T Fall for Greenville conversation over Twitter and Instagram.