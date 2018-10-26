Boo at the Zoo Returns to Riverbanks Zoo Through October 30

Put on your cutest costume for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s popular Halloween spook-tacular! Boo at The Zoo is back!

Enjoy Boo at the Zoo from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm now through October 30 at Riverbankz Zoo in Columbia. Tickets are $9 for Zoo members, $11 for the general public, and children under two are free. You can purchase tickets online and see some photos of the fun that you can expect at Boo at the Zoo at the Riverbanks Zoo website.

Visitors can play in the Frankenstein Foam Zone, dance the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party, or take a ride on the Haunted Carousel or the Spooky Spots ans Stripes Railroad (there is an additional charge for rides). There will be a hay maze, too, and of course, trick-or-treating, so bring your trick-or-treat reusable bag or container!

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 magnificent and fascinating animals and one of the nation’s most beautiful and inspiring botanical gardens. The lush 170-acre site features dynamic natural habitat exhibits, scenic river views, spectacular valley overlooks and significant historic landmarks.