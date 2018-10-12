Chapman Cultural Center’s Second Sundays Program

Chapman Cultural Center’s newest program, Second Sundays, is a free community event held on the second Sunday of every month between May and November.

Second Sundays is an expansion of the Sundays Unplugged series and gives the public a planned experience they can attend every second Sunday of the month (excluding holidays) while engaging local artists and community organizations. Each event will feature a theme, music, local artists selling handmade goods, food and beverage vendors and a community organization that will provide a kid or adult friendly activity. The event takes place in the Chapman Cultural Center Plaza from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, weather permitting.

The Sunday, October 14 event is titled “Find Your Balance”. Take a moment to re-center and enjoy the crisp fall weather with a free yoga class from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm led by the instructors at YOGAlicious Yoga Studio. All levels are welcome!

Before you hit the mat make sure to check out the featured artists, McRose Designs and Lil Gurl Pottery. Lil Girl Pottery sells items that are both practical and beautifully made. McRose Designs creates handcrafted jewelry that will be sure to compliment any look.

If you don’t feel like finding your balance on the yoga mat, you can check out Hub City Farmers’ Market Mobile for fresh, healthy and local food options or take a moment to listen to the featured musician Corey McDaniels who will be playing some relaxed tunes.

Attendees of Second Sundays and Sundays Unplugged are encouraged to explore Chapman Cultural Center as part of the events experience. During the event the Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open for free. The Spartanburg Science Center is also open with hands-on, interactive exhibits with small admission fee.

Prepared by Rachel Williams, Chapman Cultural Center.