City Council Approves Contract to Construct New T.K. Gregg Community Center

It has been over four years since the city closed the former T.K. Gregg Recreation Center on Oakland Avenue with a promise that a new state-of-the-art facility would be built to take its place. At a recent meeting, the city council set the stage for construction to begin on that replacement, approving a not-to-exceed bid of $11,907,857 with Harper General Contractors to build the new facility at the former Oakview Apartments site on Howard Street on Spartanburg’s Northside.

The new center will feature an indoor aquatics center with two pools—one for competitive and exercise lap swimming and one for water therapy and swimming lessons—as well as an indoor basketball gym, fitness center, walking track, and community rooms.

To help finance the project, the city hopes to earn New Markets Tax Credits, which along with other outside funding sources as well as funding banked away for the project in previous years, would bring the city’s outstanding portion down to $9.1-$9.4 million. Financing for the new facility includes issuing bonds covered by future City Hospitality Tax revenue. No tax increase is planned to cover the project. A groundbreaking for the new T.K. Gregg Community Center.

For more from the recent Spartanburg City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.



