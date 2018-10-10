City Council Hears Update on ‘Network for Southern Economic Mobility’

City Council heard an update on Spartanburg’s participation in the regional “Network for Southern Economic Mobility” at their recent meeting.

The network is a group of Southern communities committed to increasing upward economic mobility for youth and young adults in the lowest income brackets, and is designed to help communities deepen, accelerate, and align strategic investments for systemic change that position these youth and young adults for economic success through on-site coaching, expert programmatic technical assistance, and facilitated peer-learning.

Presenters Troy Hanna and Travis Wharton laid out the challenges faced in Spartanburg, where over 45 percent of children currently live in poverty. The Network for Southern Economic Mobility is a two-year commitment, and leaders from Spartanburg’s cohort say they hope to gain knowledge to help create a launchpad for system-changing strategies to turn the tide of intergenerational poverty in our community.

For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, please see the full video below.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.