City Manager Chris Story Discusses His New Role and Aspirations for Spartanburg’s Future

He’s new to the job but definitely not new to Spartanburg and its people’s aspirations and challenges. City Manager Chris Story is through his first few weeks on the job after Spartanburg City Council voted 7-0 to award him the position after the retirement of former City Manager Ed Memmott. Story had served as Assistant City Manager since 2009 and held the position of of Assistant County Administrator with Spartanburg County for nine years before that.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are diving deep with the new city manager, getting his take on the role his leadership position plays in the larger Spartanburg community and discussing the biggest challenges he and the rest of the team will be tackling during his tenure. Listen below to learn more!

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg Podcast.