Docs Who Rock Spartanburg to Benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas

The Spartanburg County Medical Society Alliance, with the support of the Spartanburg County Medical Society, will host Docs Who Rock Spartanburg on Saturday, March 9. The event will feature members of the area’s esteemed medical community in roles in which their patients may have never seen them — band members.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is the presenting sponsor for this one-of-a-kind rock concert that will raise funds to support CCP’s efforts to ensure Upstate children with cancer receive the lifesaving treatment they need.

“Docs Who Rock Spartanburg promises to be an event unlike any other and we are grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with CCP to make this happen,” said Peggy Pitts, president of the Spartanburg County Medical Society Alliance. “Many of our top healthcare professionals are amazing musicians and have a strong desire to use music to help make a lifesaving difference!”

“This is an exciting inaugural event for Children’s Cancer Partners and we are thrilled to have the support of such a strong partner in Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System,” said Laura Allen, CCP’s Executive Director. “With their help, the backing of the Spartanburg County Medical Society Alliance and the support of the Spartanburg County Medical Society we believe this event will make its mark in Spartanburg’s music history and a lifesaving difference for brave children and families experiencing perhaps the most painful situation they will ever face.”

Docs Who Rock Spartanburg will be held in the all new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on the campus of Wofford College. The highly-skilled medical professionals will show off their musical talents, all coming together to raise awareness regarding the support many families battling childhood cancer desperately need. All acts will have at least one physician who lives and practices in the Spartanburg area. The event begins at 7:00 pm. Ticket information will be available on the Children’s Cancer Partners website by mid-December.

“Cancer is the #1 disease killer of children in America and we know that many Upstate families struggle to find resources to get their child to care that is critical to their future,” said Maria Williamson, Senior Vice President for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. “SRHS is pleased to have the opportunity to champion the work of CCP and help assure families that they do not have to travel the frightening journey through childhood cancer alone.”

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, families are confronted with unbelievable hardships since pediatric oncology care is available only in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville. Many are overwhelmed by the costs of traveling great distances to their child’s specialized care, sometimes requiring extended stays in New York, Houston or beyond. CCP assists Carolina children and their families by providing financial support for transportation, food and lodging associated with treatment. The nonprofit also offers families assistance with coordinating access to care, provides opportunities for families to connect through monthly events and hosts a yearly Camp Victory, a summer program uniquely designed for children with cancer and their families.

In addition to SRHS, other early sponsors of the unique event include Wofford College, AVI Food Systems, White Oak Management/White Oak Pharmacy, Dr. and Mrs. Michael Orseck, Lindsay Lavine Webster, Dr. and Mrs. Wallace “Skipper” Brawley, Tri State Medical Supplies, Bob’s Carwash, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Orr, Gurganus Insurance & Financial Services, Stone and Chip McLeod of Merrill Lynch, and Mixed Company Salon/Matthew Corbin. For sponsorship information please contact CCP Director of Development Marisa Cecil at [email protected] or 864-582-0673.

“Carolina families must repeatedly travel large distances to ensure their child receives critical cancer treatments,” explained Allen. “For any family this can be a huge financial burden but for some families it is absolutely crushing. Thankfully, because of the financial backing secured through events like Docs Who Rock, our local families have somewhere to turn for help – Children’s Cancer Partners. With compassionate and community-minded partners like SRHS and SCMSA we can raise awareness regarding the challenges faced by families on the childhood cancer journey and ensure they can find the support they need through CCP.”