FOCUS Gallery Showcases Artwork From Area K-12 Schools

A longstanding partnership between the University of South Carolina Upstate and area schools allows for monthly exhibits of artwork by students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The FOCUS (Featuring Outside Creative Undertakings of Students) Gallery at USC Upstate has been showcasing artwork of local students for nearly two decades.

“The FOCUS Gallery is a learning environment for both USC Upstate students and the young artists of featured schools,” said Dr. Mary Lou Hightower, associate professor of art education and director of the FOCUS Gallery at USC Upstate. “The gallery is used as a teaching tool for USC Upstate art education students, allowing them to view original artwork created in a standards-based visual arts classroom. The gallery exhibits the artwork as well as the lesson plan and the assessment technique from the art teacher, which are used during the creation of the artwork. Student writings about their own artwork are also displayed when available.”

The exhibits scheduled in the FOCUS Gallery for Fall 2018 include:

September 27 – October 25: R.P. Dawkins Middle Spartanburg District Six Exhibit with a reception on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

November 1 – December 7: Woodruff Senior High Spartanburg District Four Exhibit with a reception on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Mary Lou Hightower at (864) 503-5817.