FR8yard’s Giving is Groovy Fundraiser to Benefit Mobiles Meals

Get ready to groove with The Coconut Groove Band at FR8yard’s benefit concert on Thursday, October 25. The event begins at 4:00 pm, ends at 9:00 pm, and benefits Mobile Meals.

Concert goers will hear a wide variety of classic rock by the popular Coconut Groove Band (from Steely Dan to Steppenwolf, and from Jimmy Buffett to Little Feat). It’s sure to be fun-filled evening!

Tickets are $5 per person on Eventbrite (plus a $1 fee) or $10 at the gate. Check out the event’s Facebook page for additional information. The FR8yard, a popular Spartanburg outdoor biergarten, is located at 125 East Main Street in Spartanburg.

Don’t forget to purchase raffle tickets for a great prize! Prizes include: $50 gift card to The Kennedy, $50 gift card to Cribbs Kitchen, $50 gift card to Willy Taco, and a Biergarten Party for 12 at the Fr8yard.

Mobile Meals provides nutritious meals, services, and fellowship to the frail and homebound citizens in Spartanburg County. To receive Mobile Meals, one must be homebound, living alone or be alone during the day, and unable to prepare a meal due to physical and/or emotional limitations. No income or age restrictions apply. To learn more about Mobile Meals and see how you can help, visit the Mobile Meals website.