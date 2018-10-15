Fresh Check Day Promotes Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

The University of South Carolina Upstate will hold its third Fresh Check Day on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on the patio outside the Sansbury Campus Life Center.

Fresh Check Day is a mental health promotion and suicide prevention event that includes free interactive expo booths, peer-to-peer messaging, free food, entertainment, and giveaways. The event also creates an open dialogue where students are encouraged to talk to peers, faculty and staff members about mental health concerns and resources that are available on campus.

Fresh Check Day was created by the Jordan Porco Foundation, a public charity, whose mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a message of hope for young adults.

USC Upstate Counseling Services offers free, confidential mental health counseling to currently enrolled students, and counselors are available 24/7 in the event of a crisis. USC Upstate faculty and staff may access counseling services via the Employee Assistance Program by calling 1-800-633-3353.

For more information, please contact Dr. Liz Jodoin, Director of USC Upstate Counseling Services, at [email protected] or 864-503-5195.